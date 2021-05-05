Norwegian Is Giving Free Cruises to Teachers with Travel Dates into 2023

It’s been a long year for all of us, especially teachers. They’ve had to deal with serious changes, endless Zoom calls, and other people’s kids day in and day out. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, Norwegian Cruise Line is saying thank you in a big way: by giving teachers in the United States and Canada a much-deserved break with a free cruise.

Seriously. From now through June 4, anyone in the US or its neighbor to the north can nominate a teacher in their life or one who left an impression on them to win a free cruise on one of Norwegian’s decked-out ships. Once you’ve nominated someone, you can return daily to vote for them and encourage others to do the same via social media. The more votes, the better their chances of winning are and let’s be real, they probably could use some time away.

“Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day,” Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. “Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With ‘Norwegian’s Giving Joy,’ we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they’ve helped shape so many of ours.”

The cruise line will select 100 people to win free cruises and three grand prize winners who’ll take home $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 for their respective schools. Winners will be announced during a virtual award ceremony in August 2021. A free (and probably long-overdue) vacay and some cash to continue helping students? What better way to say thank you to teachers, who often don’t get the credit they deserve.

Norwegian Cruise Line recognizes that while teachers across the US and Canada may be mentally ready for a break, not everyone is ready to physically travel again amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, the company said the free voyages will be embarking through August of 2023, per a spokesperson. That’s plenty of time to get everything in order for a safe trip on the high seas free from Zoom calls, lesson plans and, of course, students.

Teachers are at their best when they’re well-rested and have the resources they need to lead in the classroom. While Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest can’t fix the education system as a whole, it will leave them tan, happy and ready to return to the classroom whether in person or virtually and that’s all anyone can really ask for. Nominate a teacher today or go show support for other nominees.