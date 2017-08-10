Quick, You Can Fly to the Caribbean for $79

Although it may be the thick of vacation season, it's never too early to start planning your next getaway, and thanks to Norwegian's latest sale you have a good excuse to do just that. The budget airline is currently offering nonstop one-way fares to the French Caribbean this fall from several major cities for as little as $79.
Looks like you might have found a way to use up the rest of your PTO.
The airline's "Get French Kissed By The Sun" promotion features flights to both Martinique and Guadeloupe, two stunningly beautiful French territories situated in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela. They both sit just north of the equator, so they're in an ideal warm and sunny spot to ditch gloomy late-fall/early-winter blues for, which is convenient considering these cheap flights are currently up for grabs from October 2017 through March 2018. At the moment they're only available from three U.S. airports: Providence's TF Green, New York's JFK, and Florida's Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood.
However, even though many of the one-way fares are just $79, preliminary searches suggest it'll cost you slightly more than $158 to book a roundtrip, as the cheapest return flight we could find was $129 (although a $208 roundtrip is still a pretty good deal).
If this Norwegian deal doesn't jibe with your schedule or interest, don't be too disappointed. Based on the number of flash sales it's offered on all manner of flights over the last year, it's safe to assume more are on the way.
h/t Travel + Leisure
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.