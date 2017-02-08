Quick, There's a Sale on Flights to Paris, London, and Other European Cities

From the west coast, you can get tickets from Los Angeles to Stockholm for only $360.70, to Oslo for $415.70, to Paris for $566.60, and to London for $589.80.

As always, a word of warning: Tickets go quickly, so these prices might not be there unless you get on it. Also, Norwegian is a budget airline. That means ticket prices can increase quickly with baggage fees and fees for other conveniences. If you truly want to get to Europe on a budget, you'll need to pack light and check ahead for what kind of fees you could be facing.

