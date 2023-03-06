The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Just Got Its Reopening Date

Six years after the fire that tragically destroyed crucial parts of it, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is officially set to reopen to both visitors and religious practices in December 2024, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Since last year, the iconic cathedral has undergone a major reconstruction process, which involved the rebuilding of some of its most famous parts, including the 93-meter-high spire. Over the previous years, before starting the actual reconstruction, the building had to be made stable and secure enough for workers to access it.

"The return of the spire in Paris' sky will in my opinion be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame," the army general in charge of the colossal project, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, told the Associated Press. According to Gen. Georgelin, the reopening of the cathedral in December 2024 aligns with the initial goals set by President Emmanuel Macron.

However, Notre Dame will not be finalized once it starts welcoming visitors and worshippers again. "There will still be some renovation work going on in 2025," Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak told the AP.

Still, the news that the Notre Dame could be reopened in time for the 2024 holiday season is incredibly exciting. Maybe it's time to research flights to Paris.