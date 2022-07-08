The Highly Anticipated Notre-Dame Redesign Includes a Park and Underground Walkway

In 2019, Notre-Dame partially collapsed after a fire ripped through the landmark, leaving it in a "state of peril" even months after the tragedy.

Now, with landscape architect Bureau Bas Smeets tasked with the redesign, Notre-Dame will include an enlarged square, a new park, an underground walkway, and a canopy of trees, Travel + Leisure reports.

"The project rethinks the emblematic public spaces around Notre Dame as a sequence of climatic atmospheres," the firm said, according to the outlet. "Compressed and imbricated around the Cathedral, these spaces frame new views towards Notre Dame, establish a new relationship with the Seine and offer new activities. The Ile de la Cité becomes the [epicenter] of Paris once again."