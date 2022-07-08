The Highly Anticipated Notre-Dame Redesign Includes a Park and Underground Walkway

The historic French landmark is about to look different.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 7/8/2022 at 1:31 PM

In 2019, Notre-Dame partially collapsed after a fire ripped through the landmark, leaving it in a "state of peril" even months after the tragedy.

Now, with landscape architect Bureau Bas Smeets tasked with the redesign, Notre-Dame will include an enlarged square, a new park, an underground walkway, and a canopy of trees, Travel + Leisure reports. 

"The project rethinks the emblematic public spaces around Notre Dame as a sequence of climatic atmospheres," the firm said, according to the outlet. "Compressed and imbricated around the Cathedral, these spaces frame new views towards Notre Dame, establish a new relationship with the Seine and offer new activities. The Ile de la Cité becomes the [epicenter] of Paris once again."

The updated design includes 30% more vegetation to help fight climate change, Mayor Anne Hidalgo told The New York Times, while a cooling system will also be installed to lower temps in the square during heat waves. What currently stands as an underground parking lot will be transformed into a walkway for direct access to the welcome center and archaeological museum, the NYT adds.

"[Notre-Dame] had to be left in its beauty and have everything around it be a showcase for that beauty," Hidalgo told the outlet. "[But] a city like ours can no longer think outside of climate change."

Paris reopened the public plaza in front of Notre-Dame and the crypt beneath in 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron, however, hopes to reopen the Cathedral by the 2024 Olympics, which Paris will host.

