Because You Missed It, Here Are November's Best News Bloopers

As they do every month, the folks at the News Be Funny YouTube channel have compiled all the best news bloopers into a single video that uniquely caters to your desire for 11 and a half minutes of ridiculous mix-ups, penis jokes, and funny stories.

This might be the best, weirdest month of bloopers they've put together recently. It ranges from an excellent story of underwear heroism from Daniel the Surfer Dude in Jocks (who absolutely needs his own show) to an incredible young surfer who sells her dad out on live TV for getting fat because he eats too much ice cream.

But this month's champion might be the guy who robbed a store naked because his pants ripped as he was trying to break in. It's him or the hero at the news station who did a poor job blurring out the robber's nether bits from the security footage. It wasn't lost on the reporter. "I don't think they're blurring it out too well, do you?"