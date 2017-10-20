The Best (and Worst) Snacks You Can Eat on a Road Trip

Many amazing talk shows have come and gone over the decades, from Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show, to Colbert, to something called Sex Court, which I just found while Googling “worst talk shows ever.” And yet, somehow, despite being captained by the brightest minds in the business, NONE OF THESE SHOWS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY ABOUT SNACKS.
Until now.
Today, we introduce our brand-new weekly series SnackTalk. Host Justin Warner -- chef, author, winner of Food Network Star, and Five Guys secret menu creator -- and celebrity guests will take the audience deeper than ever possibly imagined into the world of the snacks we love, and hate, and sometimes can’t quite agree on.
Huge questions will be posed. Questions like: What comes out on top in a Halloween candy fantasy draft? Is a hot dog a snack? Why do Pringles be like that? And answers? Ohhh, they will be delivered.
For our first episode, we’re starting with a big one: What’s the best road trip snack of all time? So we got a man who’s been on a million tour busses and more importantly, is best friends with famous astronaut Lance Bass: ’N Sync’s Joey Fatone. It might be Combos. It might be sunflower seeds. It’s definitely important. And that’s why SnackTalk is here.
Tune in every Friday throughout Season 1 through the end of 2017, and please: bring snacks.
