Paris' First Nudist Restaurant Lets You Eat in Nothing but a Napkin

The wisdom goes that dining out is becoming a more relaxed experience: Folks love their jeans, and they want quality without stuffiness. When you take this concept to its logical end, you’ll naturally end up dropping a lot of cash to eat in the nude.
If this is your dream, get to Paris and make it a reality: O'Naturel (yes, that's actually what it's called) opened to the public last Friday. The restaurant is tucked away in the 12th arrondissement on Rue de Gravelle, and it's not some greasy spoon, either (which is good because grease could make the floors slippery). The space seats 40 guests, and a main course will cost you around $35.
Would-be diners undress in a cloakroom before entering the main dining room, leaving their clothes in wardrobes. The windows and entrance are obscured by black-out curtains so you can dine comfortably knowing that only the 39 other diners, plus the staff, will witness your pasty thighs. Also since this is a nice place, you'll have a napkin on your lap.
The opening night was naturally reserved for the Paris Naturist Association, an organization whose purpose you can probably deduce. "They’ve supported us from the beginning, and we reserved our first soirée for them,” restaurant managers Mike and Stephane Saada (who are twin brothers) told Le Parisien, a local newspaper.
The neighbors (the 12th arrondissement is fairly residential) are cool with it too. "It doesn't bother me at all, or my neighbors," a local man told the same paper. "We don't see anything from the street. We know what's happening. It's not a massage parlor."
And remember: If you find yourself lacking the funds to fly to Paris, ramen only costs a few quarters, and eating naked at home is free.
H/t Eater
