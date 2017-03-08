Diver Saves Shark Stabbed with a 12-Inch Knife

Sharks are among the most majestic creatures on the planet, and their capacity for mystery, strength, and anxiety-inducing terror are unmatched on the high seas. Every once in a while though, even sharks get in trouble, as Brett Johnson, a Cayman Islands scuba diving instructor, recently learned.

He came across a small, 3-foot nurse shark while on a dive with his students, and the shark had a 12-inch kitchen knife sticking out of its forehead.

Suffice to say this was a pretty fucked up thing to see, enough that one of the students caught it on video. "Obviously something wasn’t right and I moved in for a closer look," Johnson later told Cayman 27, the local news station. The video (below) shows him cautiously approaching the nurse shark, swimming along the floor of the Caribbean Sea among a hanging reef.