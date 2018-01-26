Food & Drink

Nutella Discount Sparks Insane ‘Nutella Riots’ in French Supermarkets

By Published On 01/26/2018 By Published On 01/26/2018

Trending

related

The Best Bars to Watch the Super Bowl in the Twin Cities

related

The Best Places in Boston to Watch the Super Bowl

related

Reba McEntire Just Debuted As KFC’s New Colonel Sanders

related

Oprah Reveals Her Secret Method for Removing Dog Poop Stains

In scenes reminiscent of Braveheart, only much more French, supermarkets throughout France played host to customers fighting over heavily discounted Nutella on Thursday. The episodes were similar to the Black Friday skirmishes you might see at a suburban Walmart, only the pandemonium centered around spreadable chocolate, which is probably the Frenchest thing ever. 

Video from various branches of Intermarche supermarkets show people scrambling for the tubs of Nutella, which were marked down by 70%, according to CNN.

This is what the chocolate panic looked like, as observed by dutiful news organizations:

An employee at one market in Metz said 200 people were lined up outside before the store opened. Another worker in the Northeast city of Forbach described the scene in strange, carnal terms: "People just rushed in, shoving everyone, breaking things. It was like an orgy," the person said. 

Intermarche hadn't expected demand to skyrocket when it lowered the price of Nutella from €4.50 ($5.60) to €1.41 ($1.75). But, uh, it did: a store in Montaison sold 700 units in under an hour, while another in Le Progres sold three months-worth of the stuff as the chaos ensued. 

According to reports, a fight broke out at a branch in Otstricourt, but the unrest was quickly calmed after the cops showed up. To reiterate: the police were called to quell borderline riots over Nutella. 

Vive la France.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like