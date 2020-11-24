Nutella Just Debuted This Huge Holiday Breakfast Kit

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it’s far from the most exciting. Cereal, oatmeal, toast. What a snooze. Sure, delicious things like pancakes, waffles, and bacon exist, but no one’s got time for that most days and buying breakfast from your favorite coffee place adds up. Once in a while, though, it’s nice to treat yourself to an elaborate homemade breakfast. Around the holidays, for example.

That’s where Nutella’s first-ever DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit comes in. The limited-edition kit comes with all the ingredients you need to whip up Nutella Gingerbread Pancakes, which we can only assume taste like Christmas on a plate. Among the ingredients is a jar of Nutella that looks like it’s wearing a holiday sweater and a gingerbread person-shaped cutter so you don’t have to freehand your festive-flavored pancakes. They really thought of everything and tucked it all away in a giant Nutella jar-shaped tin.

If you want to grab a kit of your own, you can find it here. One kit will run you $14.99. If you just want a holiday-themed Nutella, you’ll have to run to your local store. Regardless, you can look at your purchase as a good deed. A portion of the proceeds from sales of both the DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit and holiday Nutella jars will support No Kid Hungry. Spending money is so much easier when it’s for a good cause.

Impress the people you live with or just treat yourself one of these mornings. You might be late for your Zoom meetings, but it’s worth it.