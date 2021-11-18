Gift Yourself Some Cranberry Vodka Seltzer This Holiday Season

Cranberries, ever the controversial Thanksgiving menu item, are much less divisive as a drink ingredient. Many adults have tried a vodka cran at least once in their lives, and for those of us who haven’t updated our go-to drink since college, it's still our drink of choice especially during the holiday season. Now, Nütrl is making it easier than ever to get a sip of the classic combo, with a new Cranberry Seltzer Variety pack.

The pack includes Classic Cranberry, Cranberry Orange, Cranberry Grapefruit, and Cranberry Apple vodka seltzers. And better yet, the seltzers aren’t made with a confection of flavors that imitate cranberry; each can is filled with real fruit juice, vodka, and seltzer.

“The holiday period is the biggest time for cranberry, with 20% of yearly consumption by US consumers happening during Thanksgiving week alone,” said Group Vice President of Beyond Beer, Monica Rustgi, in a press release. “With hard seltzer being one of the fastest-growing categories in alcohol, Nütrl wanted to bring consumers the best of both worlds this holiday season with a first-of-its-kind all cranberry seltzer variety pack.”

Nütrl Cranberry Vodka Seltzer has an ABV of 4.5%, 100 calories per can, and is gluten-free, making it one of the most crowd-friendly alcoholic beverages you’ll be serving at holiday gatherings this year. You’ll be able to purchase the variety packs in 10 states: New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware, Florida, Ohio, Idaho, Wisconsin, and Colorado. You’ll also be able to find the packs in select markets in Washington, DC, Maryland, Illinois, Arizona, Washington, and Georgia.