These Major Airlines Are Cutting Their NYC Routes This Summer

Airport disruptions continue to hinder and hamper travel plans, even into summer 2023. If you’re one of the millions of people planning on traveling out of New York this summer, double check to make sure your planned journey is still on the schedule. SimpleFlying.com reports that Delta Air Lines will reduce its scheduled operations in NYC and Washington, DC, starting later this summer.

The FAA recently announced that waivers would be issued for flight scheduling slots that airlines wanted to give up for its routes. This decision came during a shortage of air traffic controllers across the country. Recent reports estimate that two out of every 10 air traffic controlling jobs are empty, forcing the number of flights to be reduced.

In New York, that will mean about 10% of the scheduled flights out of the metropolitan area’s airports will be cut, as all major airlines are being tasked with cutting their service. United, American, and JetBlue all announced similar cuts earlier this year.

“Delta has reduced our originally planned summer schedule beginning in June to improve overall reliability in our operations,” a Delta rep shared with Simple Flying in a statement. “These adjustments were made in domestic markets where our customers have plenty of options available so they can be easily re-accommodated. This decision reinforces our unwavering commitment to provide the best possible travel experience for our customers.”

The overall reduction to Delta’s domestic flight schedule will be 2,006 fewer flights in August, which accounts for just 5.6% of its planned flights. Flights connecting LaGuardia Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will represent roughly 37% of planned route cuts, though there are alternate airports to connect between DC and NYC.

No matter where you plan on traveling this summer, you should keep in mind that there simply aren’t enough air traffic controllers for the volume of flights scheduled. That might mean packing an extra helping of patience—or you could consider taking a train for your domestic travel!