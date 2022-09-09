These 50 Restaurants Were Just Named the World's Best Pizzerias

Perhaps as you might have guessed, New York City and Italy tied for the number one spot in a new list of the top 100 pizzas in the world. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, located on the Lower East Side, took the top spot right alongside Francesco Martucci's Masanielli, located in Caserta, Italy.

The accolades come courtesy of the Italian brand-sponsored guide 50 Top Pizza. Third place went to Giuseppe Cutraro's Peppe Pizzeria in Paris, while 50 Kalò and 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples captured fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Over the last year, 50 Top Pizza inspectors have been making their way around the world to taste pie after pie. Let's hope they packed some Tums. Each pizzeria's product was judged on the quality of their dough and ingredients, of course, in addition to their customer service and care.

Altogether, New York City has the highest number of pizzerias in its 50 Top Pizza World list of any US city, with a total of nine venues mentioned in this year's guide. All 50 pizzerias that topped the US version of the guide, published earlier this summer, were also featured in the world ranking.

Take a look at the full 50 Top Pizza World list for 2022:

