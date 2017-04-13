News

Watch Two Rats Battle Over a Churro in an Epic Struggle For Lunch

Published On 04/13/2017

Scurrying throughout New York City are an overabundance of rats. For years, urban folklore maintained that there were more furry creatures than humans in the five boroughs. But it turns out the city’s bounty crests at 2 million foraging little rodents, as opposed to a more staggering 8 million. 

Still, that’s a lot of rats, which is why video footage of these two rats fighting over a churro makes perfect sense. Serenaded by Spanish guitar, the animals vie for this donut like two hardened city marmots in need of a meal. 

Typically, when this happens, rats become internet celebrities for a nano-second. Pizza Rat captured our hearts and minds two years ago, in a stunt that has since caught on among the city’s internet savvy rodents.

While one rat was clearly the victor, there’s still a bunch of street food for the other one to sink it’s conniving little chompers into.

Say, anyone smell a taco squirrel?

[h/t Mashable]

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

