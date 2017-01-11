This Corner Store Delivers Plan B on Seamless, Just in Case You Need it

Look, we all make questionable decisions, and occasionally wake up in a fog of regret and confusion. That’s why it’s great that an institution like Seamless exists, because you can order a bounty of hangover remedies. But in New York City, a Seamless order can also get you the emergency contraceptive Plan B if you live within a stone’s throw of a humble deli called the Corner Grocer.

Yes, you read that correctly. With the great advent of the online marketplace, you can have Plan B delivered to your door for the premium price of $76.99. And no, this is not a ruse. There’s hard, photographic evidence that such a scheme exists: