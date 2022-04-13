This Sea Salt Popcorn Is Being Recalled from Grocery Aisles Across the U.S.

Another day, another recall. This time, it's coming for one of our favorite snacks. O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn has been voluntarily pulled from store shelves after cross-contamination with a milk allergen was detected, the FDA reports.

Snak King has recalled its 5-ounce packages with the "best if used by" dates of September 24, 2022 and September 25, 2022. The product in question was distributed across the US to various retailers, including ACME, Safeway, King's, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions.

The recall affects the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho. The O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn with the undeclared allergen features a UPC number of 079893 403038.

Though there have been no reported illnesses due to the milk allergen found, it can pose serious or even life-threatening risks for those with sensitivities or allergies to milk.

For those that may already have the 5-ounce package of popcorn in their pantry, you should immediately toss it out and contact customer service for a full refund. The company is available Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm PST at 626-363-7711.