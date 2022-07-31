Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination

Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii.

The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that the recalled items didn't meet "commercial sterility specifications."

Since there are so many brands and items involved, the best place to look for the specific items is the recall page on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The complete list of items includes products packaged under labels that include Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. These were distributed nationally, though some only went to a limited number of locations. The notice specifically points out that the Glucerna products were exclusively sold at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club locations.

The notice notes that infection is rare, but includes symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. "However," it continues, "vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection." That particular type of contamination may seem familiar to many since it made headlines recently with the widespread contamination in recalled infant formulas.

At the time of the recall, no illnesses had been reported in connection with these recalled drinks. The company encourages anyone with these products to get rid of them or return them for a refund.