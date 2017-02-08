Obama and Richard Branson Went Kite Surfing and Are Now Best Friends

Branson wrote about his budding bromance with ex-commander-in-chief, expressing all sorts of remorse for Obama’s inability to frolic on beaches while leading the country. “One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: ‘This will be the last time you surf for eight years.’ For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved,” Branson wrote on the Virgin website.