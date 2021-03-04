Ocean Spray’s New Sparkling Water Comes with a Caffeine Kick

We’ve become accustomed to seeing a new hard seltzer roll out seemingly every other day, so news of boozy bubble water’s near antonym comes as a bit of a surprise. Ocean Spray has taken that ubiquitous hard seltzer sentiment and, get this, swapped the typical 5% alcohol with 50mg of caffeine.

"Ocean Spray Wave bridges the gap for consumers who want a lightly caffeinated option—with the convenience and flavor of soda—but without the added sugars," director of innovation Kim McAllister said in a statement. "We are excited to share yet another product that innovates and diversifies our line of drinks and snacks beyond the juice aisle as we welcome all new and existing fans of Ocean Spray let Ocean Spray Wave bring some vibrancy to your day."

The new beverage was created in partnership with Walmart, so it’s only available at the big box retailer for the time being. Packs of eight cans sell for about $5 and come in Strawberry and Lemon, Mango and Passionfruit, Mandarin and Blackberry, and Cranberry and Pineapple varieties.

