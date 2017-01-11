An Alarming Amount of Fish Is Not What the Label Says It Is

A large new study from Oceana — an ocean advocacy group — reveals a global epidemic of mislabeling fish. Oceana's study found that one in five of more than 25,000 samples of seafood was incorrectly labeled. That includes a review of more than 200 studies from 55 countries published since Oceana's last report in 2014. In only one of those 200+ studies was there an absence of mislabeling.

That's a little horrifying when you think of ordering fish at a restaurant and just getting something roughly like the fish you ordered. Or if those standards were applied to other food. Say, you order a burger and there's a 20 percent chance that what you're getting isn't beef, but something cheaper that you can't identify.