Here's How You Can Save Up to $4,600 on Your Next Cruise Adventure

Oceania Cruises is helping its passengers make the most of their cruise experience with an offer of major savings for adventures on dry land. According to Travel + Leisure, travelers who book cruises by January 8, 2023 will be able to add on a complimentary pre- or post- cruise land tour.

That means that you could take an additional adventure, valued at up to $4,600 per person, for the cost of the cruise. These add-ons aren't your typical excursions either. Some destination options include the Taj Mahal, Nazca Lines, and the Blue Mountains.

"Each of our land programs delve deep into the rich history, culture, nature and architecture of these destinations," Howard Sherman, the president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a press release. "There are some places in the world we just can't reach by ship, but are must-sees when cruising the region, so our immersive land programs are the best opportunity for guests to visit these remarkable places and do it for free."

Oceania is perhaps most well known for its Around the World in 180 Days cruise which is currently sold out for sailings through 2024. To explore routes and pricing for the deals that include these free land adventures, you can head to Oceania's website.