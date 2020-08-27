Desus Nice, The Kid Mero & OddFellows Launch 'Bodega Capsule' Ice Cream Nationwide

OddFellows Ice Cream’s frozen treats have been NYC favorites since 2013, and now the small-batch purveyor is adding bodega-inspired flavors to its lineup of chocolate chunk, coffee crunch, and cookies and cream varieties. The Brooklyn-based ice cream maker partnered with Desus and Mero hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero -- known to fans as the Bodega Boys -- to develop a six-flavor "bodega capsule" bundle.

“Inspired by decades of everyone’s favorite morning pick-me-ups, late night runs, and everything in-between, this collection of flavors, which includes Baconeggncheese and Sweet Tea & Lemonade among others, is a love letter to what they proudly call their birthplace,” a press release reads.

The ambitious Baconeggncheese flavor swirls candied bacon, whipped cheese cream, and candied egg yolks into smoked cream ice cream, and the Sweet Tea & Lemonade is a non-dairy sorbet option. A Host of Cupcakes nods to the black and white shelf stable deli dessert with chocolate cake chunks and liquid nitrogen frozen whipped cream, and Bodega Counter Crunch blends chocolate covered pretzels, honey roasted peanuts, and crushed butter crunch cookies into light caramel ice cream. Check out the other flavor profiles and place your orders here. Capsules cost $79 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Legal Aid Society.

“We all have a go-to bodega, whether it’s because it’s on the same street as our apartment or because they make a great bacon egg and cheese sandwich. What we wanted to do was highlight this integral part of New York in a way that only OddFellows could” said OffFellows’ co-founder and chef Sam Mason in the release.