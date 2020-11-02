OddFellows’ Holiday Ice Cream Varieties Feature a Pine Needle Flavor

The last time we checked in with OddFellows Ice Cream Co., it was about to release a six-flavor “bodega capsule” with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. Now its inventive creamologists have revealed this year’s holiday flavor capsule.

"Warm fires, gifts, delicious food, and loudmouth relatives. These are the hallmarks of any holiday in New York, regardless of the culture or creed,” company reps wrote in a press release. “We've taken some of our city's favorite holiday foods and turned them into cheerful, chilly concoctions sure to quell any hothead. So when you two are done over there, come have some fun in the living room."

This cheery capsule also includes six flavors for $79.99. Pine Needle Rocky Road decorates dark chocolate ice cream with white chocolate pudding, toasted almonds, pine needle-infused meringue. Latke has a fried potato ice cream base and bits of whipped sour cream and applesauce. Coquito introduces cinnamon, rum, and “secret spices” to coconut ice cream. Pineapple Rum Caramel swirls toasted coconut cake and rummy pineapple onto a gingery sweet cream canvas. Cherry Cordial “is the quintessential end-of-the-year chocolate-and-fruit combo,” marrying a chocolate base with candied cherries, cherry sauce and dark chocolate. And the “simple and sweet” Shattered Sugar Cookie suspends sprinkles and sugar cookies in sweet cream ice cream.

Six-packs ship nationwide and you can place your orders right here.