OddFellows Is Rolling Out a Holiday Lineup of 5 Festive Ice Cream Flavors

Ready or not, the holidays are here. It can be stressful, between coordinating travel, navigating family, and looking around for the perfect presents. It's not all bad, though. There's festive food and drink to get you through. If you need a new festive food crutch to get you through, OddFellows Ice Cream Co. is throwing its hat in the ring.

The company is rolling out a new Holiday Capsule that includes five limited-edition flavors inspired by the holiday season. Each flavor represents a different holiday or aspect of the holiday season, and there are various Christmas and Chanukah-inspired flavors.

OddFellows' holiday collection will be available nationwide, not just in Brooklyn, where the company is based. Customers can order pints online, and the entire holiday collection will cost $66 and can be shipped directly to your door. You can select when you want it shipped out and send it as a gift or buy it for yourself.

Now for the important stuff. These are the flavors in the collection:

Coquito : coconut ice cream with rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg

There's no booze, but it invokes the flavor of the holiday favorite.

Buckeye : peanut butter ice cream with fudge ripples and mini Buckeyes

Italian Cookie Crumble : almond ice cream with apricot jam, cookie crumbles, and chocolate chunks

Poppycock : popcorn ice cream with caramel and roasted cashews

Olive Oil Jelly Donut: olive oil ice cream with raspberry jam and chunks of donut

Each flavor was dreamed up by an OddFellows employee and inspired by a holiday memory they have.