These Glass-Domed Cabins Let You Watch the Northern Lights in Bed

Travel is still limited, at best, and probably involves a lot more daydreaming than actually traveling at this point. But if you're a planner, Off the Map Travel has a new escape that might subdue a couple of years of bottled-up wanderlust.

The trip involves a stay in new glass igloo cabins located in Kilpisjärvi, Finland. They are part of a travel package from Off the Map that includes two different cabins with glass roofs for your northern lights viewing experience. They're part of the travel company's "Stars of Scandinavia" experience, which shuttles you around Lapland with plenty of opportunities for stargazing and aurora hunting.