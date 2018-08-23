A Bar Is Doing a 'The Office' Pop-Up and It's the Pretzel Day Episode

If you can remember all the way back to season 3 of The Office, you probably know the only thing that makes Stanley Hudson happy is Pretzel Day. "I wake up every day in a bed that's too small, drive my daughter to a school that's too expensive, and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little," he said. "But on Pretzel Day? Well, I like Pretzel Day."
Now, you too can get that Stanley brand of satisfaction. The Replay Lincoln Park in Chicago, which frequently does pop-up theme weeks, is currently running a The Office-themed pop-up. On Friday, August 24, it's Pretzel Day at the arcade bar.
From 5-9pm you can jump in line and yell at any Phyliss who tries to cut in front of you. It's just a $1-2 donation to get yourself a pretzel from a pretzel cart that will look like the one from the episode. All of the proceeds will benefit the Make a Wish Foundation.
Dust off your dad's old mustard-colored suit, because the bar's Office theme will stick around until Labor Day, September 3. You can partake The Office trivia on August 24, 26, 27, and 28, or meander around the bar, which has been transformed into Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch, complete with desks, a conference room, break room, and Easter eggs hidden around the bar.
Good luck being productive until Friday.
