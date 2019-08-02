The Official List of Names for Natives of U.S. States Is Inflaming Twitter

I’m a New Yorker. Thing is, many people wouldn’t call me a New Yorker because I grew up outside of NYC. See, I’ve lived my entire life on the outskirts, collecting hotdog scraps that tumble from Manhattan corner stands, into the Hudson River, and upstate to my humble quarters in a Nothing town of our major metropolitan area. But I’ve coped with my lot in life because I know there are far worse identities to have than a Sorta New Yorker. Like, for example, a “Utahn.”
That’s right folks, if you’re a native of Utah, you’re a Utahn (under law!). People are always trying to figure out what exactly the official native title is for the less obvious states, and Twitter user Natalie Jackson dug into the US Government Publishing Office Style Manual to find out. She shared her findings on Twitter.
Among the strangest are Connecticuter, Massachusettsan, and Wyomingite. Natalie said Wyomingite "sounds like that weird food-like substance that comes from Australia."
Most unfair of all is Hoosier -- why do natives of Indiana get to escape Indianianite, or some similarly terrible amalgamation? Anyway, not so surprisingly, the good people of Twitter had opinions:
Michiganders were the most noticeably peeved because the feds are trying to say they’re Michiganians, as if living in Michigan puts you on some strange, restrictive diet. There was even a bipartisan agreement on the issue in 2017, which resulted in the addition of a “Michigan Historical Commission” that would work to “preserve historic resources and to develop a sense of identity as Michiganders."
And I have just one question, dear readers. Do y’all really call yourselves Mainiacs up there in the Pine Tree State?
h/t Mashable
