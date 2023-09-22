The Official 'Emily in Paris' Tour Is Here and It's Called Paris by Emily

If Netflix's Emily in Paris has given you an insatiable amount of wanderlust for Paris, but the idea of planning a trip that will measure up to the show seems too daunting, there's a new tour just for you. Dharma, a travel company, is offering its first Emily in Paris tour next spring. Paris by Emily is an officially licensed experience, too—meaning the trip will be the closest thing you can get to living out the show as you can get.

The first Paris by Emily trip will take place between April 17 and 24, 2024. The five-day itinerary will include a balance of "adventure, fashion, gastronomy, cultural exchange and [the chance to] explore the hidden gems of the iconic French metropolis," according to the Dharma website.

The trip will start at $3,601, and will be hosted by Ines Tazi, who has been on a few of Netflix's reality shows and has 650,000 followers on Instagram. Guests on the trip will stay at Hotel Des Grandes Ecoles, in the city's Latin Quarter.