These Ohio Farmers Grew a Massive Squash That Crushed a World Record
And now it's going to be in a Toyota commercial.
When it comes to giant vegetable competitions, bigger is always better. Especially if you're looking to win and walk away with a world record like these two farmers from Ohio and their showstopping squash.
Todd and Donna Skinner became world record holders after entering their giant green squash into the National Pumpkin Weigh-Off, which took place at Oakland Nurseries in Delaware, Ohio, recently. The prize-winning squash weighed 2,164 pounds, making it the biggest in the world. The pair, who have been growing pumpkins and squash for three decades according to 6Park News, said they knew the squash was big but were surprised at how big.
"We had a rough idea that it was going to weigh nice, but not that heavy," Donna told WTOV-9 News.
In addition to growing pumpkins and squash, Todd and Donna both work full-time. The pair told the local Fox affiliate station that they dedicate about 55 additional hours to their gourds during the growing season. According to WTOV, Todd does most of the growing work, and Donna focuses on pollinating. Their hard work has certainly paid off.
Although they just landed a world record, their pumpkins (and squash) have won numerous awards in the past.
Todd was named National Grower of the Year in 2017. Now they're a household name, and their crops will be too. According to WTOV, the pumpkin Todd and Donna entered into this year's Barnesville Festival in September was sent to Texas to star in a commercial for Toyota.
A website for the event shows Todd and donna posing with their massive pumpkin, which weighed 2,150 pounds. The pumpkin set a record in Ohio, as well as a Barnesville Festival record. It also won the duo $4,400 in cash and prizes.
Follow your dreams, people. Those plants you started growing during quarantine could grow to be world record-winning vegetables. You never know.