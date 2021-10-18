These Ohio Farmers Grew a Massive Squash That Crushed a World Record

When it comes to giant vegetable competitions, bigger is always better. Especially if you're looking to win and walk away with a world record like these two farmers from Ohio and their showstopping squash.

Todd and Donna Skinner became world record holders after entering their giant green squash into the National Pumpkin Weigh-Off, which took place at Oakland Nurseries in Delaware, Ohio, recently. The prize-winning squash weighed 2,164 pounds, making it the biggest in the world. The pair, who have been growing pumpkins and squash for three decades according to 6Park News, said they knew the squash was big but were surprised at how big.

"We had a rough idea that it was going to weigh nice, but not that heavy," Donna told WTOV-9 News.