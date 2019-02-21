Nail Salon's Hilariously Risqué Name Sparks Controversy and Laughs

When you're opening a new business in a small town, you need to come up with savvy ways to get people's attention. Maybe you buy up a bunch of catchy ads on local radio, or offer up enticing coupons to get people in the door. Or, you could do what one Ohio establishment did and simply name your company "Hand Jobs," and see what happens.
Hand Jobs Nails & Spa, a new nail salon in Perkins Township, Ohio, has caught the eye and ire of locals for reasons you can probably guess, and that's exactly what its owner had hoped. She opted for the cheeky double entendre to make a splash, which is a strategy that's proven more than successful so far.
“In less than a week, I think the whole country knows about us," owner Dawn Moon told Cleveland 19 in an interview. "If you go in and get your nose done it’s called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done. You think of something like that and don’t know if you’ll ever do it, but I did."
The shop, which has a large sign proudly displayed out front, is not a hit with everyone, though. Moon's employees, customers, and many nearby businesses are into it, but there have been complaints. Moon said she's received comments that it's “Not very classy. Not very community friendly," according to Cleveland 19.
There have been enough complaints that the town's zoning department decided to review the sign out front, and on Wednesday chose to not approve it. However, Moon feels confident she'll get to at least keep the name.
"We were given a license by the state. My name stays the same. I just don’t know what’s gonna happen as far as the sign," she told Cleveland 19. Moon says she will appeal the sign decision, per a Facebook post.
If she's looking for some advice, Moon may want to call up the folks who run the (soon-to-open) Pho Keene Great pho restaurant in New Hampshire to figure out how to successfully navigate the whole "questionably offensive" sign controversy.
In the meantime, if you're in Perkins Township, Hand Jobs are evidently only $30.
