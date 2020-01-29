Old Bay Hot Sauce Is Here and Your Food Will Never Be the Same

Old Bay, the seasoning mix that tastes good on crab, chowder, and just about anything, has taken a surprising new form. In addition to the iconic golden brown dust you're used to, the company is now offering Old Bay Hot Sauce.
The company released the limited-edition hot sauce via its online store on Wednesday and sold out within a few hours. The good news is that the folks at Old Bay are working on a restock as you're reading this and a bunch of retailers and restaurants -- like Acme, Wegmans, Safeway, and Food Lion -- will also carry the spicy sauce. As of now, a 10oz bottle will set you back around $3.49.
“Old Bay Seasoning and hot sauce go together like… Well, Old Bay and everything,” Jill Pratt, the vice president of marketing at McCormick & Company, said in a statement. “Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they’re using the seasoning and celebrating their love of Old Bay -- from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos. We can’t wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce.”
Well, it's safe to say that fans of the salty seasoning are pretty devoted -- and we don't blame them. Imagine Old Bay hot sauce on crab legs, sprinkled into Bloody Marys, doused over chicken wings, or squirted on some mac & cheese. The possibilities are limitless and we're hungry just imagining it.
Besides being sold out as of this writing, the only other bad news is that Old Bay Hot Sauce is a limited0time offering, so it's best to stock up now for all the seafood boils of the future.
