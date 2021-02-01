Old Bay Hot Sauce Is Returning to Stores, and for Good This Time

There is an obvious hierarchy in the world of hot sauce (tell me Cholula isn't the best and I'll call you a liar), but one hot sauce in particular has captured our hearts and tastebuds: Old Bay Hot Sauce. The seasoning-turned-hot sauce super product, which has come and gone on a limited-edition basis, is now here to bless your Bloody Marys, permanently.

Old Bay announced Monday that Old Bay Hot Sauce is once again hitting stores and online retailers over the next few months, but without a looming exit date. The East Coast fave is officially rolling out nationwide, which means you can expect to find the savory hot condiment at major grocery stores across the country—Acme, Giant, Harris Teeter, Jewel-Osco, Safeway, Wegmans, ShopRite, and others—between now and April. The company promises to keep this website updated as more supermarket chains receive hot sauce shipments.

Of course, you can also buy bottles directly from Old Bay via its online store page.

"After the wildly popular tangy-with-a-kick condiment debuted last year (and sold out almost instantly), the fan favorite is back and it’s *officially* here to stay in stores and online," a rep for the company told Thrillist. "This new Chesapeake staple is perfect for dishes of all sorts—wings, chili, burgers, bloody Mary’s, crab dip, and more."