Old Bay Vodka Is Coming to a Shelf Near You Soon and It's 70 Proof

The liquor is foundational in so much beverage innovation. We've seen Lay's Vodka, we've seen Arby's vodka, we've even seen vodka made from oysters. The progress continues, this time with a team-up from McCormick & Company and George's Beverage Company. Together they are releasing Old Bay Vodka.

The vodka was made at McClintock Distilling in Maryland and is made from corn, six times distilled. That means, along with the taste of Old Bay, the liquor will have a very smooth finish. Old Bay Vodka has a 35% ABV.

This isn't George's Beverage Company's first foray into making Old Bay flavored beverages. The company partnered with McCormick to produce Old Bay Bloody Mary Mix, Zatarain's Cajun Bloody Mary Mix, and Frank's RedHot Bloody Mary Mix. The company is basically a one-stop shop for all of your savory cocktail needs.

"Old Bay has been a fan-favorite for over 75 years in the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond," Chief Marketing Excellence Officer at McCormick, Jill Pratt, said in a press release. "Our fans are loyal and passionate when it comes to all things Old Bay. We're thrilled to work with George's to bring the one-of-a-kind flavor of Old Bay to fans in entirely new, exciting, and innovative ways."

Breakthru Beverage MD and Breakthru Beverage DE will distribute Old Bay Vodka, which will go on sale sometime in Mid-March. To find out where to purchase, get some creative recipes, and check out the complete collection of Old Bay merch, head to Oldbayvodka.com.