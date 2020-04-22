A Live Stream of Old Faithful Lets You Watch for the Next Eruption

Anxiety-ridden times sometimes call for a more peaceful form of entertainment. That can take many forms. You could listen to whale calls or enjoy the delayed gratification of watching the DVD screensaver until the icon hits the exact corner of the screen.

The latter category absolutely includes sitting and watching Old Faithful hoping to catch the thrilling moment it erupts. Fortunately, social distancing doesn't mean that you can't enjoy the nation's most famous geyser. The National Park Service (NPS) has a live camera on Old Faithful so you can sit and wait for that satisfying moment when it shoots a plume of water into the air.

The geyser doesn't erupt faithfully on the hour, but it does happen with some frequency. Yellowstone.net reports that the eruptions take place every 35 to 120 minutes. That's a time frame that means you need to have some patience, but you're definitely going to be rewarded for the effort.

As highlighted in a visualization at the Yellowstone website, there are actually quite a few geysers visible in the livestream. And sure, it's not like actually being in Yellowstone. On the other hand, you're getting to see it without all the rubbing shoulders with other sweaty parkgoers.