Old Forester Is Now Selling Rare Whiskey Online

Late last year, Kentucky shifted its laws to allow distillers, wineries, and brewers to sell alcohol online either in-state or to other US states where the local laws are compatible. It was a move with potentially significant repercussions for businesses in the midst of a pandemic, but also longer-term implications because of the potential to open up access to rare bourbons that might otherwise be out of reach without traveling to Kentucky or putting in significant leg work in other ways.

Old Forester announced on May 12 that it is ready to start selling online with products mailed to customers, and it's going to start by letting bourbon lovers get their hands on its Single Barrel series. The announcement says that Old Forester will offer one Single Barrel variety for direct-to-consumer sale through its website four times per year. Generally, these Single Barrel bottles are only available at the distillery.

"We see the direct to consumer opportunity as an interesting avenue to engage with new consumers and strengthen our relationships with existing fans. It’s a relatively new space for Kentucky Distilleries, but one that offers us the potential to share the innovation and legacy of the Old Forester story with a broader audience," James Lake, Senior Brand Manager at Old Forester tells Thrillist.

There wasn't an immediate rush to get into selling online from the company. A representative from Brown-Forman, which has Old Forester and other whiskies among its portfolio, told Thrillist at that time, "As a 150-year-old bourbon company, we are patient distillers. Brown-Forman is showing that same patience as we prepare to ship our much-loved bourbons, like Old Forester and Woodford Reserve, directly to legal-drinking-age consumers where legal to do so. As with how we craft our bourbon, we want to ensure that there is nothing better in the market in how we ship our spirits products directly to consumers."

Before you get too excited, however, there are a limited number of states where these bottles can legally be ordered. To start, Old Forester is going to ship exclusively to Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Washington, DC. A representative tells Thrillist that Kentucky residents will still have to get these bottles direct from the distillery. Laws and other factors will certainly help dictate what any kind of expansion of whiskey-by-mail offerings looks like, but the announcement concludes by saying, "Old Forester looks forward to continue to expand direct-to-consumer offerings."