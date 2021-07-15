The World's Oldest Whiskey Just Sold for over 6 Figures

Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy whiskey and that's pretty close. Just ask the person who bought "the oldest currently known whiskey bottle." The bottle of Old Ingledew Whiskey, which dates back to the 1800s, was announced to go up for auction via Skinner Auctioneers back in April, and just sold for a whopping $137,000—more than three times its estimated worth.

This isn't just any ancient bottle of whiskey though. The bottle, which features a typed label that states: "This Bourbon was probably made prior to 1865," is believed to have belonged to John Pierpoint Morgan (aka J.P. Morgan, the banker). According to the label, the bottle was kept in Morgan's booze cellar and retrieved after he died.

“The Old Ingledew Whiskey, bottled by Evans & Ragland, Lagrange GA, c. 1860s, is thought to be the only surviving bottle of a trio from the cellar of J.P. Morgan gifted in the 1940s to Washington power elite,” said Skinner’s Rare Spirits expert, Joseph Hyman, in a press release.

The bottle was, at one point, opened and carbon dated, which narrowed down the whiskey's provenance to sometime between 1763 and 1803.

The estimated value of the bottle was somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000. Bidders, however, went above and beyond to get their hands on it, with the eventual buyer paying more than $137,000. Hyman told Food & Wine he believes the price shot up because of the "historical figures involved in the story."

It's unclear who put up the cash for this old bottle of whiskey, but they've certainly got a conversation piece on their hands. Perhaps they and the person who bought the bottle of space-aged wine could get together for a cocktail party.