New Report Claims Apple Intentionally Slows Down Older iPhones

For years, hordes of iPhone users have complained that their devices tend to start slowing down right around the time Apple unleashes another flashy new phone. The issue has grown so pervasive that it's actually sparked rumors of a conspiracy -- that the company is surreptitiously slowing things down for certain users in order to convince them to buy a new iPhone more frequently than they should have to.
Well, it turns out you may not be crazy after all if you think your older iPhone model is lagging, as a new report claims Apple intentionally slows down the processing speeds of older iPhones in order to prolong battery life.
'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Is Coming Back as a Movie
In a lengthy Reddit post, user TeckFire recently explained that his iPhone 6S had slowed to a crawl, but he was able to get it running at its original speed by simply replacing the battery (a decision he came to after running a bunch of battery and speed tests). This got other Reddit users buzzing about why a new battery would make everything better. Some suggested Apple was intentionally causing older devices to slow their processing speeds in order to prevent their batteries from rapidly draining due to the more advanced features baked into iOS 10 and iOS 11 (and the fact that battery capacity degrades over time). The theory, essentially, was that doing so would eliminate the problem of peoples' iPhones unexpectedly shutting down or barely being able to hold a charge -- issues that have plagued iPhones for years; specifically, the iPhone 6S.
The Reddit buzz caught the interest of the folks at Geekbench, a company that builds software to measure processing power, and prompted them to look further into the issue. After running some complex tests, the company not only found that the problem is widespread, but that the slowdown issue is "too abrupt to be a function of battery condition" and that "Apple introduced a change to limit performance when battery condition decreases past a certain point." In other words, Geekbench believes Apple baked a safeguard against "sudden shutdowns" into the software that triggers devices to slow to a crawl when their batteries degrade past a certain point.
Although the report remains unconfirmed by Apple, if true, it would certainly add fuel to the whole "planned obsolescence" conspiracy. John Poole, the founder of Primate Labs, said the apparent throttling on iPhones with low battery capacities will cause people to think they should replace their entire phone because it's slow rather than simply swap out the battery, according to the report.
Apple has yet to comment on the claims, but we've reached out and will update if we hear back.
h/t The Verge
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.