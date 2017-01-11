Fearless Old Man Fights Off Attacking Bull With His Hat and a Water Bottle

As the bull returns, Mac refuses to get in the car despite the pleas of his son. Instead, Mac waves his hat to scare off the bull. Even after he seems to have won the showdown, Mac isn't satisfied. He walks after the bull and tries to scare it again just for the hell of it.

Konia later told One News Now that Mac grew up on a farm and would never back down in a situation like this. He also said the farmer who owned the bull told them that it was "just playing... having a laugh [at their] expense."

Give the video a look above, though be warned there's some absolutely justified profanity in the video.