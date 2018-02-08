Here's How to Get the Old Snapchat Back

Change is here in the form of a Snapchat update that reorganizes the entire app, and people are freaking out because change is inherently bad and scary. Even the the savviest of users feel old and out of touch because they can't figure out how to work a phone app. But all is not lost. Unlike actually becoming old, there's something you can do to stop to this.
Is it ironic that people are upset that the app based on ephemerality has changed? Maybe. Is that important right now? No. This is a time of crisis. Here's how to get your old Snapchat back:
How to reverse the update and get the old Snapchat back
1. Delete the Snapchat app.
2. Re-download the app.
3. Type in your username and click "forgot password."
4. It will give you the option to reset with email or phone. This will only work with phone, so don't select the email option.
4. Create a new password.
5. Log in with the new password.
6. Go back to your old ways.
Here's Everything You Missed in the 'Deadpool 2' Trailer
We've tested this method and it works just fine as of Thursday afternoon. We also reached out to Snapchat for more info and will update this story when it responds.
How to turn off automatic updates for Snapchat
1. Go to Settings > iTunes & App Stores > then make sure the switch next to Updates under the list of Automatic Downloads is set to off.
2. Never update your app ever. You'll miss out on any new features, but you'll also never age, stay in college forever, and your friends will never get married and stop hanging out with you.
Maybe we should all take a moment to see if this actually improves our lives? Or just freak out? That's fine too.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.