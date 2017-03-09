This Daredevil Does a Stomach-Churning Workout on a Skyscraper Ledge

There are a lot of ways to start your day. You could do a few push-ups to get the blood pumping. You could have a cup of coffee and read the paper. Maybe you prefer to hit the snooze button seven or eight times. However, here's one way you should definitely not get yourself going in the morning.

Daredevil and roof-topper Oleg Cricket, aka Oleg Sherstyachenko, hung from the edge of a skyscraper in what he labels a "morning workout." It's a stomach-churning series of flirtations with the open air as he hangs, does handstands, and lies flat on his back.

While hanging by one hand might be a nightmare scenario for you, this is the kind of thing Cricket does with frequency. He recently skateboarded along the edge of a skyscraper in Hong Kong. Last year, he did something similar when he rode a hoverboard on a ledge. He was also a part of the recent hoopla when a model was suspended from a building high in Dubai sky. She was later caught by police and had to sign a document promising to never do it again.