News

This Guy Skateboarding on a Rooftop Ledge Is the Most Idiotic Thing You'll See Today

By Published On 02/07/2017 By Published On 02/07/2017
Oleg Cricket

Trending

related

What $2,250 Monthly Rent Gets You in 12 Neighborhoods Across NYC

related

Stories of Restaurant Managers Who Shat All Over Their Employees

related

Soon You'll Never Have to Look at Your Phone in the Car Again

related

The Best Motorcycles to Buy as Your First Bike

Rooftoppers like Oleg Cricket straddle that line of awe-inspiring and vomit-inducing. (Or is it the line between inspiring and idiotic?) His adrenaline-addicted travels lead him to ridiculous heights that can make your stomach flip from a thousand miles away. 

In his latest adventure, Cricket aka Oleg Sherstyachenko dangles from the roof of a Hong Kong skyscraper. He skateboards along the ledge, hangs by his arms, and the trained gymnast from Siberia does some gymnastic feats most aren't willing to attempt at sea level. He did similar gymnastic stunts last summer in Russia hanging from similar heights.

You can hear someone threatening Cricket in Cantonese at one point, so it shouldn't come as a surprise the South China Morning Post is reporting he's under investigation to see whether any crimes were committed in the making of the video. A police spokeswoman said they will "look into the incident." Though it might be complicated because reports indicate they're not sure when the video was filmed or where it was filmed. 

Wherever it was filmed, the video has already generated more than 1.1 million views on Instagram and another 600,000 on YouTube.

True Detective season three, maybe? Couldn't be worse than season two.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
KFC Is Making Pizza with a Fried Chicken Crust

related

READ MORE
Tom Brady Still Can't Find His Jersey From The Super Bowl

related

READ MORE
The Northern Lights Are Like 'Flying Through Dreams' on an Airplane

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like