This Kid Doing Somersaults on a Skyscraper Ledge Is Idiotic and Terrifying

Rooftoppers and daredevils inspire many feelings in the people who watch their exploits. Whether it's a legendary figure like Evel Knievel or a new generation of thrill-seekers doing stunts on their YouTube and Instagram, visceral reactions are unavoidable.
Awe and wonder at the physical challenge and almost idiotic bravery are certainly a part of the allure. Maybe you get that queasy feeling in the pit of the stomach and throw up a little in your mouth. (Arguably not a good thing but to each their own.) Whether it's a fear of heights or a fear things might go terribly wrong, you probably experience fear as well.
Oleg Cricket, the tumbler in the video above, has done bonkers stunts and filmed them, giving his many followers online all those feelings and more. He's skateboarded on ledges, dangled a model from a construction site without a harness, and performed other feats you should never try.
This new video is a nerve-wracking record of lunacy. Between the somersault and leaping a story down to another ledge, it's hard to watch. It's thrilling, but hopefully there's some kind of unseen safety measure in place because this will make your stomach churn.
Stay safe out there and don't try any of this. That would be a truly horrible idea on par with eating a homemade Double Down Burger where the bread substitute on each side is another Double Down Burger. What might that look like? Doesn't matter. Don't do it. You know better.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.