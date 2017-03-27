This Kid Doing Somersaults on a Skyscraper Ledge Is Idiotic and Terrifying

Oleg Cricket, the tumbler in the video above, has done bonkers stunts and filmed them, giving his many followers online all those feelings and more. He's skateboarded on ledges, dangled a model from a construction site without a harness, and performed other feats you should never try.

This new video is a nerve-wracking record of lunacy. Between the somersault and leaping a story down to another ledge, it's hard to watch. It's thrilling, but hopefully there's some kind of unseen safety measure in place because this will make your stomach churn.

Stay safe out there and don't try any of this. That would be a truly horrible idea on par with eating a homemade Double Down Burger where the bread substitute on each side is another Double Down Burger. What might that look like? Doesn't matter. Don't do it. You know better.