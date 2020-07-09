Olive Garden Is Dousing Pasta Dishes With 30% More Alfredo Sauce Now

I'm sure you've heard once or twice -- or a billion times -- that we're living in unprecedented times. And while we all have our coping mechanisms, loading up on comfort foods is a universal approach. There's just something revitalizing about a plate full of carbs. And now, Olive Garden is one-upping itself by covering its already cheesy Alfredo pastas with 30% more sauce.

The unlimited breadstick slinger's recently launched amazing Alfredos menu features a plethora of saucy dishes, with classics like chicken Alfredo, fettuccine Alfredo, seafood Alfredo, and shrimp Alfredo, even a steak Alfredo situation that includes a six-ounce sirloin with garlic herb butter and fettuccine Alfredo.

But because Olive Garden's the above and beyond type, the Italian-style chain decided to up its sauce game and add 30% more Alfredo to those dishes -- at no extra charge. In case you've been living under a rock, the restaurant's Alfredo is the most popular sauce on the entire menu and for a good reason: it's made-from-scratch every single day. This isn't a one-time promo, either. Olive Garden is making the change permanent.

If a few Alfredo dishes are on the docket for dinner tonight, you can always go the takeout and delivery route -- which remains the safest option amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But if your state has reopened for indoor dining and you're planning to visit your local OG, you can take solace in the company's new sanitation procedures.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members has always been our first priority," the company wrote on its site. "While our dining rooms were closed, we took great care to continue serving you with our ToGo offerings. As we welcome you back into our dining rooms, we remain committed to this promise."

Tables are routinely sanitized after each visit, staffers are subject to daily temperature checks, and frequent hand washing and protective face masks are required. Customers are also being asked to wear face masks when not sitting and practice social distancing.