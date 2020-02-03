Olive Garden Is Selling Breadstick Bouquets so You Can Show Your Love With Carbs

The key to anyone's heart isn't through sparkling diamonds or thorny roses. And while I love chocolate covered strawberries as much as the next gal, but that trend around this time of year just feels a bit tired. The real method of winning anyone's affection is simply through carbs. Lots and lots of carbs.
Olive Garden is fully prepared to help you score a date or better show your affection for the love in your life this Valentine's Day by offering up bouquets of casual Italian chain's signature, limitless breadsticks. The Olive Garden bouquet is available at the chain's locations nationwide starting February 13 and is included with Olive Garden's Valentine's Day ToGo Dinner for Two. In addition to the neatly arranged breadsticks, the dinner for two includes the following:
- Soup or salad
- Five cheese marinara or Alfredo dipping sauces
- Shareable Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or Chicken Alfredo
- Shareable Black Tie Mousse Cake or Tiramisu
Bonus: this dinner for two is $34.99 and it's to-go, so you can enjoy an evening in with Netflix playing in the background. Another bonus: Included in that massive meal is a box of Olive Garden's signature after-dinner chocolate mints to help you cleanse your palate for the rest of your big date.
You can order the meal deal here and download DIY breadstick bouquet wrappers too if you're planning an earlier celebration. The breadsticks are limitless -- just like your love -- which is definitely a line you should use on your date over plates of pasta.
Embrace the Elements With Fire & Smoke Burgers
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.