Olive Garden's New Deal Gets You Buy One, Take One Pastas To Go

Pasta won't fix all of your problems, but it will make life while dealing with them slightly more manageable. Olive Garden gets that, which is why it's now offering its Buy One, Take One promotion (typically available on dine-in only) car-side for to-go orders.
While restaurants is cities across the United States are temporarily closed, the Italian-inspired casual chain is making it easier to get your carb fix while camped out on the couch. The deal, which starts at $12.99 and works the same as Olive Garden's dine-in offer, allows you to pick one ready-to-eat entree and a second entree (prepared, but chilled for next day eating) for free.
Here are your first entree options:
- Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo
- Cheese Ravioli
- 5 Cheese Ziti al Forno
- Lasagna
- Chicken Pamigiana
Here are your second entree options:
- Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo
- Cheese Ravioli
- 5 Cheese Ziti al Forno
The Buy One, Take One Car-Side To Go offer is only available at locations nationwide and only for a little while, so maybe call up your local OG to verify. If you're not into picking up your food, you can also get no-contact delivery on orders of $40 or more in most places across the US. The delivery minimum in California, Oregon, and Washington is $75.
A number of delivery services are offering similar no-contact drop-offs due to coronavirus concerns. UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub, and more are updating policies to make delivery safer, as well as offering free delivery to encourage orders and support local restaurants.
