Cookie Butter Cake Is Your Newest Excuse to Eat at Olive Garden

The word "heaven" may appear exactly 853 times in the King James Bible, but heaven is no match for cookie butter. I know it. Delta Airlines knows it. Now, Olive Garden has effectively admitted that it knows it too, with the announced rollout of an incredibly tasty-looking Cookie Butter Cake, which it plans on bringing to its menus on Monday, July 31.
Olive Garden tells Thrillist that the cake, pictured above, will be decked out with cookies "crumbled in a sweet, creamy butter." They'll be layered on a vanilla cake and the whole, holy mountain of sugar will then be topped off with a caramel drizzle. It would seem to make for the perfect dessert complement to the unlimited breadstick purveyor's dinners like the chain's Chicken Margherita or Linguine di Mare. Cookie butter first took the United States by storm a few years ago after Trader Joe's introduced the Scandinavian treat to American stores. The stuff became so popular there was even a national shortage a few years back.
We don't expect that to be a problem for Olive Garden as they'll only be selling these at least through the 2017 holiday season, a spokesperson confirmed. The cakes will be available in Olive Garden locations nationwide for $6.49 and will reside in stomachs nationwide just a few short hours thereafter.
