Olive Garden's Pasta Pass Is Back & You Can Get Unlimited Pasta for Life

It seems impastable (sorry) to ever get sick of Olive Garden's endless bowls of pasta, soup, and of course, breadsticks. We know this and Olive Garden knows this, which is why the chain's unlimited pasta pass, which sells out almost instantly every year -- is back again this Thursday, August 15. This time around, however, OG is upping the ante by offering a new, never-before-seen Lifetime Pasta Pass. Yes, unlimited Olive Garden pasta for life.
Last year, the Italian-inspired chain raised the stakes on its annual unlimited pasta deal by providing pasta enthusiasts the chance to purchase an annual pasta pass. But, clearly, one year just isn't enough for diehard Oliver Garden fans.
"With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come,” Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, said in a press release. And by years to come, she means 'til death do us part.
There are only 50 of the coveted Lifetime Pasta Passes available, clocking in at $500 a piece. While the price may seem a bit steep initially, you'll have paid off your pass -- on average -- by your 45th bowl of pasta. That's not even including all the endless soup, salads, and breadsticks you'll devour along the way, too.
If a lifetime of shoveling spaghetti into your mouth is too much of a commitment, Olive Garden is also bringing back its regular Never Ending Pasta Pass, which gets you unlimited pasta, soups, salads, and breadsticks for nine weeks straight -- from September 23 through November 24 -- which is actually a week longer than what last year's pass got you. Unlike the super-limited number of Lifetime Pasta Passes, OG is selling 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes at $100 a piece.
Both types of Pasta Passes will be up for grabs on August 15 at 2pm ET at Olive Garden's Pasta Pass website. Eager beavers are encouraged to join a virtual waiting room at 1:55pm because these prepastarous (OK, I'm not actually sorry) passes are undoubtedly going to sell out fast.
