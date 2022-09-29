The Never-Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back to Olive Garden

The deal, which included endless bowls of pasta for $10.99, was considered too flashy at the time. The company had enough loyal customers that they didn't need to use such a big deal to attract more. But, the demand for the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl never went away.

The month of October will be incredible, even if you are not super into Halloween, because on October 3, the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is returning to Olive Garden. That's right, the endless food deal that Olive Garden executives suggested may never return back in 2021 is making its way back to the menu.

"The high demand for Never Ending Pasta Bowl, coupled with the fact that folks are finally returning to pre-pandemic dining habits, makes this the right time to bring back Limited Time Offers like this one, which focus on our competitive advantages of never-ending, abundant, craveable Italian food, and get our loyal guests excited about visiting our restaurants," Senior Vice President of marketing Jamie Bunker told The Takeout.

It won't be $10.99, though. Inflation affects even our favorite pasta deals. Instead, it will cost $13.99. Now the option for toppings, which are Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Crispy Chicken Fritta, will cost an additional $4.99.

The options for pasta will be Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Rigatoni, and Angel Hair, and the options for sauce are Creamy Mushroom, Traditional Marinara, Five Cheese Marinara, Traditional Meat Sauce, and Alfredo. You can mix and match these options, but you can only have one sauce at a time.

You'll need to act fast to take advantage of this deal. It will only be available between October 3 and November 20.

Are you feeling excited? Head to Olive Garden's website to watch the live countdown until the deal's launch.