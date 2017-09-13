Olive Garden's Unlimited Pasta Passes Are Back With Super Cheap Trips to Italy

Attention carb-lovers and pasta fiends: Olive Garden Pasta Passes are back! The popular Italian restaurant chain is unleashing a new batch of Never Ending Pasta Passes, the highly coveted $100 cards that grant you access to unlimited bowls of pasta, salad, soup, and breadsticks at any of the chain's 800-plus locations, on Thursday. And this year, the chain is releasing more of the carb club cards than ever before, extending the availability period to eight weeks, and introducing a new promotion that will give 50 lucky people an opportunity to score both a Pasta Pass and a super-cheap all-inclusive trip to Italy.
The chain announced its latest run of Never-Ending Pasta Passes will go on sale at $100 a pop on Thursday September 14 at 2pm EDT via the dedicated Pasta Pass website. They're also upping the number of cards available to 22,000 (1,000 more than last year), though based on how things have gone down in years past, they'll likely all sell out in seconds. Anyone lucky enough to claim one will have access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad, and breadsticks from September 25 through November 19.
Eight weeks of unlimited pasta and sides for $100 is a pretty damn good deal if you're a fan of the casual Italian fare, but the aforementioned crazy-cheap all-inclusive trips to Italy are a downright steal.
Along with the 22,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes, OG will also release 50 special "Pasta Passports to Italy" for $200 apiece at the same time, a twofer card that includes both the traditional Never Ending Pasta Pass plus an eight day/seven night all-inclusive trip to Italy for you and a guest. That's right, you could potentially pick up a baller getaway to the land of truly authentic Italian food (no offense, Olive Garden) for just an extra $100. The trip, which will take place April 7-14, 2018, includes airfare, ground transportation, hotels, meals, and daily activities throughout the country.
The "buy" buttons for both the Passes and Passports will go live at the strike of 2pm ET, so if you want a crack at either you best be ready. To keep things fair, you must also complete your transaction within eight minutes, otherwise someone from the "virtual waiting room" will take your spot, and you'll be forced to pay full price to eat your feelings.
